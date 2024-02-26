Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.16.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

