Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Hawaiian worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.