Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of ON24 worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

ON24 Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.50. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,791,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,360 shares of company stock worth $1,154,784 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

