Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $731.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Articles

