Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $25.33 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

