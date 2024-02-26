Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

