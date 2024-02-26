Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $118,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

