Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,200. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

