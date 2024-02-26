Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $633,036.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $633,036.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,793 over the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ METC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.