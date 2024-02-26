Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of FB Financial worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FBK opened at $35.60 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

