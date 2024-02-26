Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 335,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

