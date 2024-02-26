Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,321 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Oppenheimer worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $39.64 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

