Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,930 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,869 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,918 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,577 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.3 %

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 0.63. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRC

Tejon Ranch Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.