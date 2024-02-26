Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.37 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNWB. StockNews.com downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

