Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

PBFS stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

