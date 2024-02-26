Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hawkins worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $214,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.