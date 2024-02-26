Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,751 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.