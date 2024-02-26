Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Resources Connection worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.