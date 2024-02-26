Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729,075 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.11% of Purple Innovation worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 1.5 %

PRPL opened at $1.31 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

