Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adeia worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 194,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $790,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADEA stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.48. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

