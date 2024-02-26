Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Arhaus worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.