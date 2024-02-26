Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,589.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $2,067,748. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

