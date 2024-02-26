Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

