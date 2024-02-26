Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 623.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVH

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.