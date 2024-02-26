Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of REX American Resources worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $43.33 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $758.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

