Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Universal Logistics worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

