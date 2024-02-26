Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 249,878 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 224,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $555.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

