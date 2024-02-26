Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

