Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 675,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

