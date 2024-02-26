Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 675,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
CPE opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
