Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells $21,256.98 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Robbie Pape sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $21,256.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.