Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

CAKE stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

