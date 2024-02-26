Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Chegg worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.92 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $918.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

