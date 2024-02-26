CI Investments Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $136.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

