CI Investments Inc. Invests $145,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

