CI Investments Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $61,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,936 shares of company stock worth $2,947,260. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.