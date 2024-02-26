CI Investments Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 22.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

