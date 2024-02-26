CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,883 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

