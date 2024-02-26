CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DTE stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.