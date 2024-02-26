CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,799 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.61.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.