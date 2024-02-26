CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,892 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

