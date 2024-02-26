CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $236.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

