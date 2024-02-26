Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,111 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ODP worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ODP by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,990 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

