Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,801 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $4,233,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 135.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.