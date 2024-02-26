Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 239,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

