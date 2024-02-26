Claret Asset Management Corp Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

