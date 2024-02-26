Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -164.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

