Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 38,159 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Arcos Dorados worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

