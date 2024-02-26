Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 8,306 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.