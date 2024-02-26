Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

