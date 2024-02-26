Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

